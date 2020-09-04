Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $251,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 247,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $103.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $52.70 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.