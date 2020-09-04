Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $220,000 in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 425.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 43,322 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.3% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS opened at $82.98 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $86.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total value of $1,147,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

