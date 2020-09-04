Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $207,000 in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

