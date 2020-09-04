Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 3,312 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MHK opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05.
In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.
Mohawk Industries Profile
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
