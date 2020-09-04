Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 3,312 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MHK opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $153.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

