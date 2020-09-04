Kenneth R. Marks Acquires 10,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Kenneth R. Marks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Blink Charging Co has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 265.24% and a negative return on equity of 167.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blink Charging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

