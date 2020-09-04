Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of KNOS traded down GBX 68 ($0.89) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,012 ($13.22). 180,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,606. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,034.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 807.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 67.02. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,198 ($15.65).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.46%.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total value of £1,439,100 ($1,880,439.04).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

