KAASO (KAASO) Price Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days

KAASO (CURRENCY:KAASO) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. KAASO has a total market cap of $33,778.44 and $2,522.00 worth of KAASO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KAASO token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, VinDAX and EtherFlyer. During the last week, KAASO has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00115763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.01537176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00196608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000327 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00178264 BTC.

About KAASO