K12 (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of LRN opened at $34.89 on Friday. K12 has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K12 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 6,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $180,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,542 shares of company stock worth $4,986,057. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in K12 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,047,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in K12 by 98.4% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 990,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in K12 by 26.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 845,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after purchasing an additional 179,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

