Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a £112.30 ($146.74) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JET. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a £114 ($148.96) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,600 ($125.44) to £100 ($130.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 9,700 ($126.75) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($141.12) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £107.37 ($140.29).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down GBX 212 ($2.77) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 8,130 ($106.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,389 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,580.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,904.41. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 65.28 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 9,288 ($121.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

