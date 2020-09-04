Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in August

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the July 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUGRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. Juggernaut Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.13.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores precious and base metal deposits. It holds interests in six mineral properties located in British Columbia. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Midas property covering an area of 16,106 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 14,141 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

