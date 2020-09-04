JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Neutral

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FERGY. HSBC raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

