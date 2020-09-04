JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) to Underweight

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stockland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stockland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Stockland to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of STKAF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Stockland has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

