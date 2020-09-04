JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) to Neutral

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCTBF. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Securitas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. Securitas has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.90.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

