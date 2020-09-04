Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 7,200 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,110 shares of company stock valued at $76,378. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 278,939 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,957,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 51,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

