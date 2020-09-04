John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Sidoti

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $918.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

