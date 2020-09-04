JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $20.41

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.41, but opened at $21.08. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $21.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

