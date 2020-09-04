Jesse Timmermans Sells 5,000 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jesse Timmermans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 14th, Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $658,280.00.
Revolve Group stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.80.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
