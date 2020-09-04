Jesse Timmermans Sells 5,000 Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jesse Timmermans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Jesse Timmermans sold 28,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $658,280.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.80.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $142.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revolve Group by 198.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revolve Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

