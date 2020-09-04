Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.
FAST RETAILING/ADR Company Profile
Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.
