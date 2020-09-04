Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FAST RETAILING/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get FAST RETAILING/ADR alerts:

FAST RETAILING/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter.

FRCOY stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. FAST RETAILING/ADR has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75.

FAST RETAILING/ADR Company Profile

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, and Global Brands segments. It plans, manufactures, and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for FAST RETAILING/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST RETAILING/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.