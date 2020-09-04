Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TDK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the technology company will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TDK’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TTDKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

