Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

