Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Regis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Regis from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

NYSE:RGS opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $267.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.41.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 38,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

