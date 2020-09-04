JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 54.1% in August

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 30th total of 77,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of JAPSY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 32,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.65. JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

