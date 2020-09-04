James Kidd Sells 410 Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total transaction of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34).
LON AVV opened at GBX 4,882 ($63.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AVEVA Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,350 ($69.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 116.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,395.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,009.46.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 104.41%.
AVEVA Group Company Profile
AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.