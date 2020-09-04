James Kidd Sells 410 Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd sold 410 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,116 ($66.85), for a total transaction of £20,975.60 ($27,408.34).

LON AVV opened at GBX 4,882 ($63.79) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AVEVA Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,350 ($69.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 116.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,395.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,009.46.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This is a boost from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 104.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,209 ($55.00).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.