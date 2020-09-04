Jack Lowenstein Purchases 66,500 Shares of MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) Stock

MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR (ASX:MEC) insider Jack Lowenstein purchased 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,103.50 ($46,502.50).

MORPHICEEF/ORD UNRESTR Company Profile

Morphic Ethical Equities Fund Limited is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in derivatives. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. It invests in value, growth, and momentum stocks of companies.

