J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 77.31%.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $0.65 on Friday. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Get J.Jill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.64 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.