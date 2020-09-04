ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the July 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,692. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.