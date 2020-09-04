iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.34% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $24,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,012,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,083,000 after purchasing an additional 105,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,433. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

