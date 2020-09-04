iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $24,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,742,000 after buying an additional 11,356,193 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after buying an additional 1,680,572 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,752,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,637,000 after buying an additional 1,264,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,957,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,006,000 after buying an additional 899,670 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,325,000 after buying an additional 1,034,310 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,736. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.22. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $81.70.

