iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 53.1% in August

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the July 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000.

