iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Down 30.6% in August

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the July 30th total of 194,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 566,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIG opened at $61.35 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.14.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.