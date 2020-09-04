Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,795,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,081 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after buying an additional 1,271,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after buying an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,498,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 349,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,500,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 725,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $32.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $140.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,262,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $34,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,676 shares of company stock worth $13,123,118. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.