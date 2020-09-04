IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. IPSEN S A/S has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

