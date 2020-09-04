International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 119.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,791 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IFF. UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $133.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

IFF traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

