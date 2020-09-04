International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. Sells 140,000 Shares of Stock

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,304,291.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IBOC remained flat at $$30.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.24.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 28.72%.

IBOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

