Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,820 ($49.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,080 ($53.31) to GBX 4,050 ($52.92) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,913.08 ($51.13).

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

IHG traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,452 ($58.17). 635,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,985.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,804.67. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,161 ($28.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of -62.05.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.