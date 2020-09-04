Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $3,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Earl H. Nemser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Earl H. Nemser sold 200,373 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $10,665,854.79.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40.

On Monday, August 24th, Earl H. Nemser sold 45,834 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $2,380,159.62.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,192. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

