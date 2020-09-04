Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Shares of INTEQ opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bruno Fromont sold 53,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $35,521.39. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.