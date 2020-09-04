Insider Selling: Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) Insider Sells A$8,150,000.00 in Stock

Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) insider Gregory Baynton sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16), for a total value of A$8,150,000.00 ($5,821,428.57).

Gregory Baynton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novonix alerts:

On Friday, June 5th, Gregory Baynton 369,369 shares of Novonix stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.38.

Novonix Limited advanced develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Testing, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.