Insider Selling: Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO Sells $61,675.00 in Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $61,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Koppers stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $506.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Koppers by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 227.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.