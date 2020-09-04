Insider Selling: iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $52,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,196.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ICAD opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.79. iCAD Inc has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $15.31.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 69.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iCAD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.