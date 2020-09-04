Insider Selling: EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sells $1,064,667.50 in Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $324.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.23. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $338.91.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 41.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after acquiring an additional 53,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. VTB Capital lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

