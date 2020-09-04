Insider Selling: EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $1,105,800.96 in Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96.

NYSE EPAM opened at $324.50 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $338.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.82 and a 200-day moving average of $238.23.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cim LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

