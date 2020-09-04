Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Sells $4,207,800.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EA opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,369,475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,689,788,000 after purchasing an additional 592,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,678,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,969,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,098,835,000 after purchasing an additional 242,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289,874 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.