Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $16,010,299.50 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DHR stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

