Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Sells $16,010,299.50 in Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DHR stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $210.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.30.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
