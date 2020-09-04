Insider Selling: Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,829,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $622,254.33.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $322,952.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $273,840.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $269,976.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Stacy Bowman sold 5,600 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $275,016.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Stacy Bowman sold 29,596 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,410,545.36.

On Monday, June 15th, Stacy Bowman sold 11,859 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $564,962.76.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $61.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.09 and a beta of -0.21. Chewy Inc has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chewy by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

