Insider Selling: 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Insider Sells 27,692 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $3,156,057.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at $10,849,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TXG traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.83. 6,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.55. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $115.90.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at about $27,101,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,366,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,674,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

