Insider Buying: Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Insider Purchases A$104,580.00 in Stock

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) insider Timothy Looi purchased 17,500 shares of Smartgroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$5.98 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$104,580.00 ($74,700.00).

Timothy Looi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Timothy Looi 670,392 shares of Smartgroup stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$5.34 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.82.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st.

Smartgroup Company Profile

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides specialist employee management services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, share plan administration, and outsourced payroll services.

