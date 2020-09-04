Insider Buying: Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Buys A$64,891.06 in Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider John Warburton acquired 209,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,891.06 ($46,350.76).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.96, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.24.
About Senex Energy
