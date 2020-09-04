Insider Buying: Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) Insider Buys A$64,891.06 in Stock

Senex Energy Ltd (ASX:SXY) insider John Warburton acquired 209,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$64,891.06 ($46,350.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.96, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.24.

About Senex Energy

Senex Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Cooper-Eromanga Basin, as well as coal seam gas tenements in Surat Basin, Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

