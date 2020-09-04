Insider Buying: Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) Insider Acquires A$50,081.50 in Stock

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC) insider David Lord purchased 61,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,081.50 ($35,772.50).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.84.

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

