Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,580.16).

LON:JUP opened at GBX 208.80 ($2.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.39%.

JUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.21) to GBX 196 ($2.56) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jupiter Fund Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

