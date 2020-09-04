Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) insider Karl Sternberg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,580.16).
LON:JUP opened at GBX 208.80 ($2.73) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 243.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.39%.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
